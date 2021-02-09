Tom Holland Tries to Squash Spider-Man 3 Rumors, Ends Up Questioning Reality

Tom Holland, or so he thinks. Photo: Lauren Hurley/PA Images via Getty Images

Tom Holland just let a major Spider-Man 3 spoiler slip! Or not. It’s hard to say because Holland, you know, star of the franchise, can’t trust anything Disney and Marvel tell him. In a concerning new Esquire profile, Tom Holland tries to settle rumors about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Spideys 1.0 and 2.0, respectively, joining the latest installment. He ends up doubting the foundation of his reality. “No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” he started. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no.” That’s cute, but the powers that be have already kept a huge secret from him. “In [Endgame], Robert Downey Jr.’s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding,” he told Esquire. “I’m 100 percent sure that they’re still tricking me.” Holland theorizes that something in the script — which he receives in parts, as he films them — is a decoy. Maybe there are omissions. But nothing as huge as two other Spider-Men … he thinks. “I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I’m eight weeks into shooting it,” he half-jokes. Poor Tom Holland is getting WandaVision’d by Disney on his own movie set.

The yet-to-be-titled third installment in Holland’s Spider-Man franchise, which he’s currently filming in Georgia with co-star Zendaya, is rumored to feature the two former heroes as well as their villains Doc Ock, played by Alfred Molina, and Electro, played by Jamie Foxx. The MCU is expanding (whether Tom Holland is on it or not).