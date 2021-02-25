Tory Lanez Forbidden From Speaking Publicly About Megan Thee Stallion Case

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion scored a small victory in her case against her alleged shooter, rapper Tory Lanez, in court on Thursday. Per Page Six, a judge ruled that Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is not permitted to speak publicly about the case in which he has pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. In January, Lanez filed a request in court for permission to speak publicly about the alleged July shooting which left Megan Thee Stallion with multiple gun shot wounds to her feet. However, a judge denied that request writing, causing Lanez’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, to call the ruling “unfair” because it does not also apply to Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez has been running his mouth about the shooting for quite some time, promoting and releasing an entire album, DAYSTAR, off of public interest in the shooting as well as using his social media platforms to maintain his innocence. But no longer, as the judge ruled Lanez’s protective order should remain in place. “We have two high-profile celebrities named as the defendant and the alleged victim in this case,” the judge said, noting that “the last thing I think anyone wants” is for social media to become part of the evidence in the case. In a statement to Page Six regarding the protective order against Lanez, Holley said “We are simply seeking a fair proceeding, which is difficult when Ms. Peterson and her lawyer are able to speak about the evidence in the case, yet we are unable to refute their public statements because of the protective order.”