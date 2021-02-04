Trent Reznor Denounces Former Friend Marilyn Manson

Trent Reznor and Marilyn Manson. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Days after Marilyn Manson was accused by Evan Rachel Wood and several other women of a “horrific” history of abuse, Manson’s former friend and collaborator, Trent Reznor, is denouncing him. In a statement to Pitchfork, Reznor rebuked an anecdote that recently resurfaced from Manson’s 1998 memoir, which alleged that the duo sexually and physically assaulted a woman on the verge of unconsciousness. “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago,” Reznor explained. “As I said at the time, the passage from Manson’s memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today.” In the passage, Manson claimed that they enjoyed “our debasement of this poor unsuspecting person,” whom Manson repeatedly referred to as “a fish lady.”

In addition to Reznor, Manson’s ex-wife, the famed burlesque personality Dita Von Teese, has broken her silence about the abuse allegations. While she wrote that abuse has “no place in any relationship,” she stressed that she never experienced that with Manson. “Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our seven years as a couple,” Von Teese stated on Instagram. “Had they, I would not have married him.” Rose McGowan, who was briefly engaged to Manson two decades ago, also tweeted a series of messages in support of “Evan Rachel Wood and the other brave women who have come forward.” McGowan said that her relationship with Manson, like Von Teese’s, never led to abuse, but “that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after.” Manson has denied the allegations of abuse against him, calling them all “horrible distortions of reality.” On Wednesday night, cops swarmed Manson’s home for a welfare check, after he reportedly cut off communication with friends.