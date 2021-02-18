Ted Cruz Can Run to Cancún, But He Can’t Hide From These Memes

In the middle of one of the worst crises in Texas history, Senator Ted Cruz decided he needed a mojito. Yes, Cruz went on vacation to Cancún, Mexico, on February 17 while his home state declared a state of emergency because, no, he doesn’t care about his constituents. In a statement to NBC News, he blamed his daughters for the trip, saying, “With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.” (Though there’s speculation he actually just pushed his flight up from Saturday after the blowback.) Maybe he’s trying to flex on his chilly friends at home by getting his tan on? Maybe his local grocery store ran out of ceviche ingredients? Either way, these Ted Cruz memes are keeping us warm today (because Ted won’t).
