Ted Cruz Can Run to Cancún, But He Can’t Hide From These Memes

Cruz himself, ironically sporting a mask with the Texas flag. Photo: MEGA/GC Images

In the middle of one of the worst crises in Texas history, Senator Ted Cruz decided he needed a mojito. Yes, Cruz went on vacation to Cancún, Mexico, on February 17 while his home state declared a state of emergency because, no, he doesn’t care about his constituents. In a statement to NBC News, he blamed his daughters for the trip, saying, “With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.” (Though there’s speculation he actually just pushed his flight up from Saturday after the blowback.) Maybe he’s trying to flex on his chilly friends at home by getting his tan on? Maybe his local grocery store ran out of ceviche ingredients? Either way, these Ted Cruz memes are keeping us warm today (because Ted won’t).

Ted Cruz heading to Cancun- pic.twitter.com/EOyN5URq7d — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) February 18, 2021

Bernie saw you Ted. pic.twitter.com/U8ork8Yf9A — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) February 18, 2021

When your dad blames you for his decision to abandon his state during a crisis pic.twitter.com/fxTnTNd5SP — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz when he’s back from Cancun and is asked who’s to blame for the Texas weather crisis pic.twitter.com/bgee1JuZa3 — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz did less damage when he was the zodiac killer — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 18, 2021

wtf was this statement???? pic.twitter.com/JSwhMJVCRi — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) February 18, 2021

The gay flight attendant watching Ted Cruz board a plane to Cancun pic.twitter.com/v7qWcVwEY8 — ✨ (@heyjaeee) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Nelly



🤝



I got secrets can't leave Cancun — Lauren O'Neal (@laureneoneal) February 18, 2021

T for Troy?



No, T for Ted Cruz deserted his constituents for a vacation in Mexico pic.twitter.com/FMcahCW1J2 — Andy (six feet away) (@andy_witz) February 18, 2021

Live look at Ted Cruz trampling female family members to protect his reputation pic.twitter.com/lYhpFInQPx — Tara Ariano (@TaraAriano) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz trying to figure out which one of his family members to blame pic.twitter.com/TuVqqB4uA5 — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz's office trying to figure out how to spin his trip to Cancun pic.twitter.com/M5gN3cHtk0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2021

And let’s not forget this gem:

Ted Cruz's college roommate said it best: pic.twitter.com/0dUF1FdSKC — That's DOCTOR emigre80 to you, mate. (@emigre80) February 18, 2021