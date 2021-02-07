We’re Drowning in These Weeknd Memes Following His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Photo: YouTube

If Sunday’s Super Bowl was your first introduction to the Weeknd, there’s a lot for you to process, from the medical bandages to the spangled suit jacket to the dark ’80s synth fantasy of it all. If you’re already very familiar with the Weeknd and his visuals, however, you can go ahead and narrow your focus to a few standout moments like Twitter did immediately following the singer’s Super Bowl LV halftime show.

Dozens of viewers instantly started riffing on the singer’s dazed expression as he stumbled through his set’s golden, mirrored hallways. Hey, you’d be confused too, if you were about to be swarmed with dozens of yourself, all clearly needing medical attention for that whole face situation.

Of course, the fact they might have vertigo from how close the camera was to the Weeknd’s face probably isn’t helping their overall health, either.

“Your table is right this way, follow me” pic.twitter.com/PWtwM4ldK0 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 8, 2021

Me looking for my car at the AMC Burbank 16 parking garage: pic.twitter.com/voz8V21gTk — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) February 8, 2021

When you’re a kid and you lost your mom in the grocery store pic.twitter.com/XBF4rw5o4G — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

with my mom at the mall when I look up from the gameboy and realize I’ve been following a random lady for 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/fDtXXHjRVS — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) February 8, 2021

Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx — push push 🏴 (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021

tfw you’re The Weeknd and you’re doing your super bowl halftime show 😂🤣

pic.twitter.com/9JJPwTZKzA — Sam Fishell (@SamFishell) February 8, 2021

Me after *one* alcoholic drink: pic.twitter.com/HoAqGDwc0n — Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) February 8, 2021

When your parents try to talk to you on FaceTime pic.twitter.com/gXMpjOKe6L — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 8, 2021

10 seconds after you say “this edible ain’t shit” pic.twitter.com/m46iKgIgPL — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) February 8, 2021

my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH — 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021