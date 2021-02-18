Uzo Aduba Has a Fancy New CBS Deal

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Crazy Eyes is now getting some crazy money. Uzo Aduba is becoming a golden girl for CBS, with the network giving her a multiyear producing deal to further build its slate of television shows. Per Variety, Aduba’s first order of business will be executive producing and starring in a new drama series from Michelle and Robert King (a.k.a. the couple that created The Good Wife and Evil) titled Low Country. In the series, Aduba will play “the least likely deputy sheriff in South Carolina’s low country” as a Black and “openly gay” woman, who will find herself squaring off against “the wealthy white crime family that has kept everyone in the grip of fear.” (Suddenly, we have a huge craving for cheesy grits.) Until then, Aduba will be starring in HBO’s In Treatment reboot.