Replace 33 Percent of the RHOSLC Cast With Vanessa Bayer

Here is a budget-saving tip for the producers of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Replace Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose with one woman: Vanessa Bayer. It doesn’t even matter that, as far as we know, she doesn’t live anywhere near Salt Lake City. She’s ready. Bayer made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to promote Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, but she also showed off her ability to spin compelling Housewives scenes from whole cloth, on her own. In a segment called “Clubhouse Playhouse,” Bayer re-created an argument between Barlow and Rose from episode two, and, oh my God, she nails both of their voices. She turned a debate over free tequila into high comedy. She can and should replace at least one-third of the housewives on that show.

Bayer also dropped the teensiest of wee little mouse crumbs of Saturday Night Live insight: Ryan Gosling was “so funny during the sketch” where they kissed, Kristen Wiig was the first person to say she was funny when she was still auditioning, and Jacob the Bar Mitzvah boy is “so similar” to her own personality. The more you know!