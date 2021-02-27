Victoria Monét Gives Birth to Her First Bébé

Slay, mom! Photo: WireImage

Remember in December (rhyme!) when Victoria Monét captioned her pregnancy announcement, “Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine”? Of course you do, because it was poetry. On February 26, the “F.U.C.K.” singer shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, and the baby is already an overachiever, holding Monét’s whole entire index finger with her perfect wee teeny little baby grip. Monét shared that her daughter’s name is Hazel Monét Gaines, and that she was born on February 21. Monét captioned the announcement, “Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!! Welcome to the world,” and her partner John Gaines also shared the photo with the caption, “I love you @victoriamonet. Thank you for the best early birthday gift I could ask for. #girldad.”

Welcome baby Hazel, now-and-forever title holder of first Pisces celebrity pandemic baby.