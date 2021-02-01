Victoria Monet Wants to Know If You Need a ‘F.*.*.K.’

Skin? Smooth. Vocals? Smooth. Pick-up lines? Smooth. Photo: Dana Trippe

One listen to “F.U.C.K.”, Victoria Monét’s latest soulful single, and you already know you’re listening to the genius behind several of Ariana Grande’s bangers. Monét’s flirty new R&B track shows off her signature silky vocals and her talent for sexy innuendoes. “I’m just tryna jump your bones / We don’t gotta jump the broom, you know,” she sings in her first release since 2020’s Jaguar. “F.U.C.K.” is a love song for the non-monogamous, when it’s more than a “f.u.c.k.,” they’re a “friend u can keep.” “I wanted to give that non-binding friendship intimacy an official name … the way we see it, if you’re never in a relationship, you technically can never break up.” Monét said in a press release. “It’s forever fun, it’s playful, it happens. So … F.U.C.K. it!”

Monét, who is currently pregnant with her first child, has given us a number of empowering pop and R&B songs just in the past year. She’s contributed to Chloe x Halle’s “Do It,” Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream,” and, of course, Ariana Grande(soon-to-be Gomez)’s Positions. Go “F.U.C.K.” yourself above.