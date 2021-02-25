W Magazine Cover Stars, Ranked by How Much Pain They’re In

Riz Ahmed, chilling. Photo: W Magazine

For another year running, W magazine editors woke up on the day of their “Best Performances” cover shoot and chose violence. The magazine spread highlighting some of the year’s most outstanding actors has put German photographer Juergen Teller at the top of Twitter’s most wanted list. The 22 different photo shoots are each shockingly mundane, some painfully so, with the celebrities just sort of loitering on an L.A. street. While gratuitous photos of their favorite celebrities doing literally anything typically gets film Twitter excited, the uncomfortable images of Steven Yeun, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tessa Thompson, and more are killing the vibe for Alan Kim, LaKeith Stanfield, and other decent covers. Here are all of W’s Best Performances shoots, ranked by the agony, discomfort, and cries for help in their eyes.

22. Alan Kim

Next up in Best Performances: Alan Kim. It’s impossible not to love Kim as the cowboy boots-wearing young David in @MinariMovie. Offscreen, the breakout star, now 8, is just as charming. His favorite actor? “Sonic the Hedgehog.” https://t.co/ri6xjDDjY4 pic.twitter.com/2ye1kmxR0H — W Magazine (@wmag) February 25, 2021

He’s king of the world! Minari’s 8-year-old star Alan Kim is the only one here who knows the true meaning of joy, fully climbing on top of the car for his W shoot.

21. Robin Wright

On the set of Land, @RealRobinWright’s directorial debut, the actor learned how to “chop wood, skin a deer, and hold a gun to kill game. Could I do all of that now, with some help? Yes, for sure.” More from Wright, here. https://t.co/ksR1WwxDM9 pic.twitter.com/3rUB8AGDzA — W Magazine (@wmag) February 25, 2021

Robin Wright actually looks comfortable crouching by her sprawling tree roots — and is one of the few who actually found it in her to smile for this shoot. Good for her.

20. LaKeith Stanfield

Betrayal, even just onscreen, doesn’t sit well with #JudasAndTheBlackMessiah star Lakeith Stanfield: “I was very nervous about playing a traitor. I struggled with that throughout the shoot.” https://t.co/gp7nl59Qvg pic.twitter.com/yXToTUti3L — W Magazine (@wmag) February 23, 2021

Leave it to LaKeith Stanfield to still look cool leaning against a tree stump.

19. Maria Bakalova

.@MariaBakalova96 had only sort of heard of Rudy Giuliani before filming Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. “I’m not American so I’m not into the American political system. As an actor, I did my best to learn about who he was and prepare to be his biggest fan.” https://t.co/T7pBhwGVof pic.twitter.com/O1jsIULYMj — W Magazine (@wmag) February 24, 2021

Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova’s shoot is fittingly playful, and laying on the road couldn’t have been worse than sitting on a bed with Rudy Giuliani.

18. Riz Ahmed

For all the critical acclaim @Rizwanahmed has received for #SoundofMetal, it’s the lessons he learned while playing a drummer who loses his hearing, that have been the most life-altering: “The deaf community taught me the true meaning of listening.” https://t.co/Z8Btq86H12 pic.twitter.com/5YJT9PwtUD — W Magazine (@wmag) February 23, 2021

Riz Ahmed was there for a good time, not a long time. The Sound of Metal actor tweeted that this shoot was “the fastest of my life,” and you can tell he was chilling for all “20 seconds.”

17. Vanessa Kirby

In Pieces of a Woman, Vanessa Kirby presents a harrowing look at motherhood. “I’d never seen a birth gone wrong onscreen before, so there was a huge responsibility to show all the emotions of that moment.” https://t.co/mailxv5cwb pic.twitter.com/BPkCWobU4w — W Magazine (@wmag) February 23, 2021

Vanessa Kirby’s cover is W’s true neutral, and at this rate, we’re not complaining.

16. Rachel Brosnahan

In I’m Your Woman @RachelBros sheds #MrsMaisel to play a gangster’s wife on the run. Her character’s golden hair though, is all Brosnahan: “Blonde is my natural hair color, and I’d never been blonde on screen. It seemed like a fun way to transform.” https://t.co/AhmS7ZgDsu pic.twitter.com/cAq0aKiGLE — W Magazine (@wmag) February 25, 2021

Category is: Stevie Nicks realness. Rachel Brosnahan just looks like she got a bit lost on her way to San Francisco.

15. Michelle Pfeiffer

After decades in Hollywood French Exit star Michelle Pfeiffer remains one of its most low-key A-listers. “I’ve never been comfortable being hyped. That’s always been a struggle for me.” https://t.co/KtwMsiQWHx pic.twitter.com/WHV5k7OEBm — W Magazine (@wmag) February 23, 2021

She’s reaching for her keys and we don’t blame her.

14. Gal Gadot

When @WonderWomanFilm was released it became the highest-grossing film to open domestically since the pandemic began.“What we could not have anticipated was that Diana’s solitary life would have so much relevance in 2020,” @GalGadot says. https://t.co/OghV01fDSg pic.twitter.com/tQET1zEKhd — W Magazine (@wmag) February 23, 2021

Imagine there’s no effort put into this shoot, it’s easy if you try.

13. Sacha Baron Cohen

“My goal in comedy has always been the same: be very funny but reveal an indifference to racial hatred and intolerance,” says @SachaBaronCohen, who stars in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and @trialofchicago7. https://t.co/XmFN4KrLCa pic.twitter.com/MAfbfFaLKW — W Magazine (@wmag) February 23, 2021

Six-foot-three Sacha Baron Cohen is a giant against this tiny car. A very serious, no-fun giant.

12. Taylour Paige

While we eagerly await @TaylourPaige’s Zola, the actor reflects on her memorable turn in @MaRaineyFilm: “Chadwick was such a gentleman. We were playing these unsung people who had dreams that died with them in the 1920s.” https://t.co/vMQeBrp4ku pic.twitter.com/6zq2HsV7tR — W Magazine (@wmag) February 25, 2021

Dream girl Taylour Paige could beat us up and the photo says she might just. Watch Boogie, out March 5.

11. Tom Holland

Tom Holland photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine pic.twitter.com/Ey11aHkcDH — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) February 25, 2021

Dammit, Tom Holland, your boyish charm saves you, yet again.

10. Jonathan Majors

#LovecraftCountry and Da 5 Bloods star Jonathan Majors draws acting inspiration from his days as a student-athlete.“The fourth quarter of a game could easily be called the third act of a play or a film. The stakes are high; it's do or die.” https://t.co/gOPQim4xRL pic.twitter.com/apNGX1yQtH — W Magazine (@wmag) February 24, 2021

The way he’s palming the tree has more energy than most of these pictures combined. Whew.

9. George Clooney

For George Clooney, acting and directing in @midnightskymov was tough, but not as tough as parenting toddlers in quarantine: “These kids are slobs,” he jokes. https://t.co/WO2dmvdBiG pic.twitter.com/J4sQHazDl9 — W Magazine (@wmag) February 23, 2021

In this photo, George Clooney proudly plays the role of bicycle rack for his twins, Ella and Alexander.

8. Andra Day

.@AndraDayMusic struggled with imposter syndrome playing Billie Holiday in #USvsBillieHoliday: “I was horrified when I got the role. I said to @leedanielsent, ‘Did you look at everybody?!’ The fear settled in immediately.” Read on, here. https://t.co/bIHOAhFn8O pic.twitter.com/DlkDJnSO8R — W Magazine (@wmag) February 23, 2021

Andra Day looks radiant, even when she’s stumbling up to you, asking for directions.

7. Jared Leto

To play a murder suspect in The Little Things, @JaredLeto went through “a big physical transformation, from head to toe. Fake nose, fake teeth, I changed my body quite a bit. Transforming is something I love in acting. It’s a lot of fun for me.” https://t.co/jGNSxdIZlP pic.twitter.com/d9ddyT9sSY — W Magazine (@wmag) February 24, 2021

Sure, the shoot is fine, but we just really can’t sit idly by as another Jared Leto Oscar campaign happens.

6. Jacob Elordi

“I probably wanted to be an actor because I’m the baby of the family and I demanded all the attention from my parents, friends and the people around me,” says @euphoriahbo’s Jacob Elordi. More from The Kissing Booth star, here. https://t.co/q7wYmpMP8m pic.twitter.com/KyEDCoEz6u — W Magazine (@wmag) February 24, 2021

Don’t feel bad for Jacob Elordi, feel bad for the plastic cup on the street and our planet’s impending doom. No one wanted to pick that up? Cool.

5. Leslie Odom Jr.

.@leslieodomjr initially said no to playing Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami: “When you’re starting out, people rush to label you—Denzel-ish, Don Cheadle–ish, Wesley Snipes, maybe? It takes time to get people to accept you for who you are.” https://t.co/F82XmsgBtt pic.twitter.com/DW5nA5ODkU — W Magazine (@wmag) February 24, 2021

There’s fear, sadness, and confusion in Leslie Odom Jr.’s eyes. Who at W hurt this man?

4. Tracee Ellis Ross

“There's this idea that you get to a certain age and you're no longer viable, I don't agree with that. I'm 48 years old, and I feel like I'm the sexiest I've ever been,” @TraceeEllisRoss, star of The High Note and Black-ish says. More, here. https://t.co/IGfIcLmpm9 pic.twitter.com/B7H9MlFGv9 — W Magazine (@wmag) February 24, 2021

While we can’t quite knock Tracee Ellis Ross for staying safe in a pandemic, we can knock her for wearing a face shield that looks like an astronaut helmet.

3. Nicole Beharie

In 2019 #MissJuneteenth’s @nikkibeharie never would have guessed there’d be a movement to make June 19th a national holiday. “There is no way we could have imagined that Juneteenth would enter the collective consciousness. But it is not surprising.” https://t.co/XfkdcvXl4j pic.twitter.com/mZvYgnLlnV — W Magazine (@wmag) February 25, 2021

How are you going to have Nicole Beharie look like a million bucks in a 99 Cent Store shopping cart?

2. Tessa Thompson

.@TessaThompson_x’s star turn in Sylvie’s Love pays tribute to classic mid-century Hollywood romance films. “My model for Sylvie was Diahann Carroll. It was also an homage to my grandmother, who was effortlessly elegant.” https://t.co/CguC8MBuRh pic.twitter.com/v3yu2YBuQY — W Magazine (@wmag) February 23, 2021

It’s not an easy task to make Tessa Thompson look unremarkable, yet W makes her seem like she stumbled right onto this photo shoot.

1. Steve Yeun

How dare anyone inflict this much grief upon Steven Yeun? His films are supposed to make you feel that way, not vice versa.