So, Is WandaVision Getting a Season Two?

More Wanda and Vision, please! Photo: Marvel Studios

Marvel’s WandaVision has us asking a lot of questions, but with the season soon coming to a close, one of the biggest is: Will there be a season two?

At the TCAs today, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige spoke virtually at the Disney+ panel about the future of Marvel on Disney+, offering up interesting tidbits here and there, like how they decided to bring back Evan Peters as Pietro Maximoff pretty early in the production process. But most pressingly, he answered whether we’ll see multiple seasons of announced Disney+ shows like Ms. Marvel and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and maybe even WandaVision.

“I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite ‘No’ to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision,” he answered. So, in true Marvel fashion, it’s technically a tight-lipped “we’ll see.”

Feige has previously said that WandaVision, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, out in theaters on March 25, 2022, and the newly named Spider-Man: No Way Home, out December 2021, will all be part of an overarching story, and possibly a trilogy of its own. He explained that Marvel is looking at every film and Disney+ show similarly. “The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films. So it will vary based on the story. Sometimes it will go into a season two, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series,” Feige said.

So while nothing is official, WandaVision season two is not not on the table, but with Elizabeth Olsen set to reprise her Scarlet Witch role in the Doctor Strange sequel and Vision’s fate still unknown (because what’s WandaVision without Paul Bettany’s goofy and endearing Vision!), it’s looking more and more likely that Sam Raimi’s Strange sequel is the closest we’ll get to a second season of WandaVision … for now.

Though, hey, like Wanda tells Vision, “We just don’t know what to expect!”