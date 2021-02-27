WarnerMedia Responds to Ray Fisher Tweets About Walter Hamada

Photo: WireImage

WarnerMedia has responded to Ray Fisher, who claimed in recent tweets that DC Films President Walter Hamada tried to “delegitimize” the investigation of misconduct on the Justice League set. “Do ya’ll remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a Black man’s credibility, and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press? But hey, Black Superman,” his tweet reads, referring to Ta-Nehisi Coates’ recently announced Superman reboot. “Once again there are false statements being made about our executives and our company surrounding the recent Justice League investigation,” WarnerMedia told Variety in response to Fisher’s tweets. “As we have stated before, an extensive and thorough third-party investigation was conducted. Our executives, including Walter Hamada, fully cooperated, no evidence was found of any interference whatsoever, and Warner Bros. did not lie in the press. It’s time to stop saying otherwise and move forward productively.”

Do ya’ll remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a Black man’s credibility, and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press?



But hey, Black Superman...



A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 27, 2021

Misconduct investigator Katherine B. Forrest also released a statement. “I am disappointed by continued public statements made suggesting that Walter Hamada in any way interfered with the Justice League investigation. He did not. I interviewed him extensively on more than one occasion and specifically interviewed him concerning his very limited interaction with Mr. Fisher,” Forrest said. “I found Mr. Hamada credible and forthcoming. I concluded that he did nothing that impeded or interfered with the investigation. To the contrary, the information that he provided was useful and advanced the investigation.”

As I’ve said from the start:



Walter Hamada ATTEMPTED to interfere with the JL investigation.



He was unsuccessful in doing so because I did not allow him to.



Having the investigator make a statement claiming there was no interference is purposely misleading and desperate.



A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 27, 2021

In response to WarnerMedia’s and Forrest’s statements, Fisher tweeted, “As I’ve said from the start: Walter Hamada ATTEMPTED to interfere with the JL investigation. He was unsuccessful in doing so because I did not allow him to. Having the investigator make a statement claiming there was no interference is purposely misleading and desperate.” Fisher has previously spoken out against Hamada, tweeting last December, “Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler,” and vowing never to “participate in any production associated with him.” Following Charisma Carpenter’s allegations of emotional abuse against Joss Whedon earlier this month, Fisher tweeted, “What makes Walter Hamada ‘the most dangerous kind of enabler’ is his willingness to blindly cover for his colleagues. Had he succeeded in discouraging the Justice League investigation, we would not be here. He owes Charisma Carpenter and every other participant an apology.”