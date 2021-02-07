The NFL premiered the video back in September, but Sunday was the first time many viewers saw Alicia Keys’ stirring rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black national anthem, as it re-aired ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LV. “Singing this song has me all in my feelings!,” the singer wrote on YouTube about the moving spot upon its initial release. “You mean so much to me! We are strong, resilient, and powerful.”

Key’s performance joins a night full of music, starting with Super Bowl Kickoff sets like H.E.R.’s “America the Beautiful” and Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan’s take on “The Star-Spangled Banner,” not to mention that upcoming halftime performance from The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus’s TikTok tailgate concert.