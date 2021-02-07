Watch Amanda Gorman Recite a New Poem Honoring Pandemic Heroes at Super Bowl LV

Kick-off for Super Bowl LV happened at 6:30 ET on February 7, but minutes before the Chiefs and Buccaneers took the field, the real main event of the evening happened, at least for the token poetry and culture lovers in the crowd. 22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who read her work “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration last month, recited a new poem that she was commissioned by the NFL to write for this event. The pre-taped segment honored three heroes of the pandemic, who were in attendance: A teacher named Trimaine Davis, a nurse named Suzie Dorner, and a Marine Corps veteran named James Martin. Davis, Dorner, and Martin then appeared live on the field, and Dorner did the honorary coin toss, receiving a slightly less poetic “thanks” from the ref.

Related