Bad Bunny and Rosalía Drop ‘La Noche de Anoche’ Music Video on Valentine’s Day

Bad Bunny and Rosalía’s vocals, looks, and chemistry in their new music video for “La Noche de Anoche” are fire. As in, by the end of the video, the two are literally on fire. The video for the single off of Bad Bunny’s 2020 album El Ultimo Tour del Mundo finds the two artists in a dreamy, surreal landscape, singin’ right into each other’s mouths until they catch on fire, in what is either a visual motif for romantic attraction or viral COVID spread. The video dropped on Valentine’s Day, and also came out after the news that Bad Bunny will be the musical guest on next week’s Saturday Night Live hosted by Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton. Steaminess all around.

