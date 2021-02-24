Watch BTS Make History on MTV Unplugged

The boys of BTS are accustomed to making history — they won the first ever Best K-Pop VMA, landed the first ever non-English song at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and literally changed South Korean law last year. And now, the group became the first Korean act to feature in an episode of MTV Unplugged, performing five songs from their latest album, BE. The half-hour kicked off with a rendition of “Telepathy,” which Suga shared was inspired by “our current situation of temporarily being apart from each other.” The group then slowed things down with the moody, introspective “Blue & Grey,” which was also inspired by the loneliness and isolation of the past year, as well as the frustration of not being able to tour. “I tried to express my inner sadness and uncertainty, so I translated the feeling of burning out as ‘blue’ and the sadness of not being able to see the ARMY as ‘grey,’” explained V.

The group also performed a surprise cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You,” with Jimin adding, “This song gave us comfort, so we wanted to prepare this cover to comfort you as well.” The boys wrapped things up with the fitting “Life Goes On,” and thanked their fans for their support. “We look forward to seeing you again,” Jungkook said. “Until then, we will continue to stay by your side with good music.”