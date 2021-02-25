The girls just don’t miss. On Thursday, angel-voiced sisters Chloe x Halle dropped the music video for their single “Ungodly Hour” off their album of the same name on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and, boy, does it deliver. The sisters have racked up an an impressive amount of impressive televised musical performances during pandemic, from their Spice Girls-themed performance of “Do It” to their tennis court-based version of the same song, and the music video for “Ungodly Hour” is no exception. In the video, Chloe and Halle Bailey are decked out in couture, serving vocals and dance steps while sometimes balancing full chandeliers on their head. It’s giving ‘90s TRL, 106 & Park video realness in the best possible way. Check out the music video for “Ungodly Hour” and bask in the glow of another Chloe x Halle music video marvel.

