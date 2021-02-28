Few characters in all of fiction have been through as much as Dr. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo. Over 17 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith has seen shootings, bomb scares, plane crashes, ferryboat crashes, death, destruction, and despair, all while trying to maintain a career as an attending surgeon and occasional dog mom. How much more grief can one character take? CBS Sunday Morning tried to get Pompeo to answer that very question on today’s episode, asking whether or not the long-running ABC medical drama created by Shonda Rhimes will continue after the current season, which is on winter hiatus. Pompeo answers, “Can’t say. We honestly have not decided. We’re really trying to figure it out right now.” The producer is incredulous, asking, “You’re in the middle of deciding whether it ends or doesn’t end?” and Pompeo answers a question with another question: “What story do we tell to end a show this iconic? How do we do it? I just want to make sure we do this character and this show and the fans, I want to make sure we do it right.” Spoiler alert for this season of Grey’s Anatomy: Pompeo also says she doesn’t know whether or not her character, who contracted COVID-19 this season, is currently alive or dead. Paging Doctors Cliff and Hanger to the O.R.

Related