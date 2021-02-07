Eugene Levy Is Trapped in a Box in Dan Levy’s SNL Monologue

Resplendent in a shimmery black suit, Dan Levy started out his monologue on last night’s Saturday Night Live with a quick recap of the ways in which his show, Schitt’s Creek, has changed his life. Sure, the sitcom picked up nine awards at last year’s Emmys, but on the other hand, strangers now yell “Ew!” at Levy on the street. “A line I wrote for the show will now haunt me for the rest of my life,” he said, before launching into a tour of the studio with help from Aidy Bryant’s safety officer Doreen. After an awkward encounter with Kenan Thompson, Levy runs into his dad, Eugene Levy, who’s sadly trapped in an isolation box. “You flew all the way just to watch the show from a weird box?” Dan asks, to which his father responds, “I didn’t know about the box at the time, no.”

