Oh, beautiful for guitar solos just shredding through the American canon of patriotic songs. Between her beautiful vocals, her star-spangled jeans, and her excellent licks, H.E.R.’s take on “America the Beautiful” Sunday evoked Prince on multiple levels, and, given his Super Bowl halftime show legacy, we mean that as the ultimate compliment.

The singer’s version of the classic joined Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan’s rendition of the National Anthem and Amanda Gorman’s poem honoring the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic at this evening’s Super Bowl LV Kickoff show. The Super Bowl isn’t in anyway about competition, but if it was, H.E.R. just gave halftime performer The Weeknd a spectacular run for his money.