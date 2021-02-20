Kate Hudson Says ‘We Are Listening’ to Music Backlash

On the February 19 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kate Hudson channeled all the charisma and charm of her Hollywood ancestors to smooth over public relations regarding her new film, the deeply controversial Sia musical, Music. Music has become a lightning rod for disability rights activists for its insensitive and harmful portrayal of its nonverbal autistic title character, played by neurotypical dancer Maddie Ziegler. First-time feature director Sia has issued an apology, and Kimmel asked Hudson about the controversy as she appeared from parents Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s bedroom. Hudson, who has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the film, said, “I think when people see the film, they will see the amount of love and sensitivity that was put into it. But it is an important conversation to have, not just about this movie, but as a whole, you know, about representation. For me, when I hear that there’s anybody that feels left out, I feel terrible.” Hudson wished to elaborate, because “it’s not a soundbite conversation. It’s an ongoing, important dialogue to be had about neurotypical actors playing neurodivergent characters.” Hudson conceded that “these are important stories to be told,” but that the question of who is telling the stories should be considered, going forward.

