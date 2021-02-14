“Web exclusive” really is just a fancy way of saying “we didn’t want to include this in the show, sorry Kyle Mooney.” It’s a shame, because Mooney’s pre-taped oddball Saturday Night Live sketches have such a strong and unique comedic voice, even if that voice is making the other cast members uncomfortable. That’s the case with Mooney’s latest cut-for-time sketch, called “Kyle and Friends,” in which he tries to make some friends in time for Valentine’s Day. Problem is, he keeps trying to win his cast mates over with compliments and gifts, and in his efforts to be casual, he keeps spanking them. When no one comes to Mooney’s Valentine’s Day Lil’ Wayne rum kickback, guest host Regina King gives him a pep talk: “Look. I like you Kyle. But if you don’t want to be a loser, you’re going to have to stop acting like one.” Mooney can’t handle the truth, so he hires Aidy Bryant dressed as the guy from I, Tonya to take out a hit. It’s one of his darkest sketches yet, made all the more chilling by the lack of studio audience laughter. The fact that this episode had a whole sketch about cringe white men, and Mooney out-cringed them all, is a feat of acting.

Related