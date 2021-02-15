Watch Megan Thee Stallion Go Back To Her Roots in ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’

The artist formerly known as Tina Snow is back, y’all. Hot off appearing in the music video for Ariana Grande’s “34+35” remix, Megan Thee Stallion went back to her free-styling Houston roots and dropped the video for her new track “Southside Forever Freestyle.” The rapper dropped the surprise video on Monday, February 15, which happens to be both President’s Day (boring) and Megan’s 26th birthday (hot girl sh*t). Not only did Megan give a gift to us on her birthday, but she also changed all of her social media handles to her alter ego Tina Snow. “You know, young Tina Snow still going hard on a hoe,” she spits to close out the freestyle. The Tina Snow moniker feels especially appropriate right now given the fact that there’s currently a snow storm that is pummeling her native Texas. Watch Megan’s latest video “Southside Forever Freestyle,” and wish Tina Snow a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion a very Hot Girl Birthday on this snowy President’s day.

