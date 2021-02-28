Nick Jonas Answers Kevin Jonas’s Questions in SNL Monologue

The question on many of our nation’s brightest minds last week, after Nick Jonas was announced as host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live, was whether his Brothers Jonas would make an appearance during the show, and the answer, last night’s episode revealed, is yes and no. While Joe and Frankie Jonas were rather conspicuously absent last night, Nick’s oldest (and most underrated) brother, Kevin, was there to support him during his monologue, and ask some tough questions. Kevin double-checked whether the Jonas Brothers were still together as a band because he just bought a house (“of course”) and whether “MMMBop” is their song (“no”). Jonas wrapped up his monologue with a musical theater sing-a-long, bringing out Beck Bennett, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, and Kenan Thompson to raise a glass to “one day finally deleting Zoom.”

