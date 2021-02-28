SNL Knows That Nothing Says Relaxation Like Watching Murder Shows

It’s weird that so many of us watch dark true-crime documentaries about murder, kidnapping, and cults, right? Saturday Night Live thinks so. In one of many musical sketches of the evening, the women of SNL sang the infectious chorus, “Murder show, murder show, I’m gonna watch a murder show,” about relaxing and unwinding, doing things like laundry and taxes, all while consuming the most grisly and upsetting media available on streaming. Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor, and Kate McKinnon call them all out: The Jinx, Making a Murderer, Cecil Hotel, and Mommy Dead and Dearest (“wake me up when it’s Munchausen by proxy”). They have a sick craving for body counts (“if it’s not at least 20 then girl he ain’t worth it”), until they’re interrupted by Nick Jonas, who takes the sketch to terrifying extremes while singing about cult shows while dressed like Keith Raniere from The Vow, volleyball and everything. The image will brand itself on your brain.

Related