Regé-Jean Page Slows Things Down in SNL Monologue

Regé-Jean Page is aware of the effect he has on women, and in particular, the women of Saturday Night Live. No sooner had he walked onstage for his monologue last night than he was swarmed by Aidy Bryant and Ego Nwodim, who volunteer to be his “SNL liaisons,” a “personal escort for all your personal needs,” Bryant elaborates. Page is unfazed, “I’ve been getting a lot of this energy lately,” he explains, before cutting to a close-up scored by smooth jazz. “I’m nothing like my character, the Duke. I’m actually quite shy, and emotional.” It’s important to note that you can hardly hear Page over the cheers of the audience, who made their love for him known throughout the night. “I’ve seen your bottom. I saw it,” Bryant admits at one point, before rattling off her (very specific) favorite scenes from Bridgerton. Chloe Fineman makes an appearance at the end of the monologue, dressed as Bridgerton’s Daphne, before the three cast-members hastily exit to write sketches that don’t feature Page as “an extremely hot sex man.”

