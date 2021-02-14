Get Hyped for Regina King’s First SNL Monologue

Although the Academy Award-winning Regina King needs no introduction, she could use (as we all could) a little crowd work from Kenan Thompson’s hype man. King made her Saturday Night Live debut last night, and noted right off the bat, “If you’re Black you probably know me from being in some of your favorite movies. If you’re white you probably know me from Watchmen or this monologue.” She goes over the tips Lorne Michaels apparently gave her (“play the race card”) and mentioned her nerves. Thompson then came out to give her a hand, dressed in Run-DMC hat and chains, and helpfully encouraged the crowd to cheer after her every punchline. But King, a trained actor, “doesn’t need all that.” “My bad. It’s your world, queen,” Thompson replies, and he’s right.

Related