Rugrats Reboot Series to Hit Paramount+ With Original Voice Cast

The babies are back in town. Deadline reports, that the tiny tots of Nickelodeon’s 1991 animated franchise Rugrats are back for a revival series with the original voice cast. Yes, 30 (gulp) years later, iconic voice actors E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille) are joining forces to lend their talents to CGI-reimagined update to the beloved series.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

The revival will be able to stream on Paramount+, which released a clip from the series on social media. In the clip, you can see CGI-renderings of Tommy Pickles house, Reptar, and the whole gang before Angelica, the original baddie, attempts to manipulate Chuckie, the original soft boy, into getting her some cookies. Unfortunately for her, lil Chuckie doesn’t know what where or what a pantry is. Fingers crossed the revival series utilizes the instantly recognizable theme song as well as Mya’s single “Take Me There” made famous by the seminal film Rugrats in Paris. Hey, while we’re at it, let’s get a CGI-remake of Rugrats in Paris and All Grown Up going, too.

#ParamountPlus is bringing back your favorite babies: The Rugrats. The new series features the original voice cast with an updated animation style. pic.twitter.com/2vmzPUhmXc — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021