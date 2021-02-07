This Year’s Super Bowl Has Something for Everyone in SNL Cold Open

These Super Bowl ads really make you think. pic.twitter.com/GRNuWWjPR1 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 7, 2021

Though no Saturday Night Live Super Bowl sketch could ever measure up to Vanessa Bayer’s Totino’s saga, last night’s cold open tried its best, bringing out Kenan Thompson as James Brown (“no, not that one“) and Aidy Bryant as both Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians. “We’re going to pass it, then we’re going to run it, and when they have the ball, we’re gonna stop it,” Bryant helpfully explains when asked about strategy. The cold open also forecasted tomorrow’s Super Bowl commercials, from a self-important Cheez-Its ad (“Cheez-Its: Historically Delicious”) to a prediction from Beck Bennett’s Boomer Esiason that the green M&M will go “full porn.” By the looks of the ads released ahead of tomorrow’s game, they’re not far off.