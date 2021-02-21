Last night’s Saturday Night Live was a really excellent night for comedic music videos, the best one being the relatable “Loco,” in which Ego Nwodim (MVP of the episode) and Pete Davidson go out of their gourds with madness and boredom after being cooped up in their apartments for a full year of the pandemic. Nwodim fantasizes about meeting Regé-Jean Page at a club before realizing he’s a figment of her imagination and really she’s just on the couch watching Hitch. Davidson has gone so crazy in quarantine, he totally understood Tenet, because that’s just where his brain is at right now: “I saw it and was like, Yep, that all makes sense.” The only voice of reason in this upsettingly-realistic comedy video is an emotional support houseplant played by musical guest Bad Bunny, who raps, “mentally ill, mentally ill, go buss it down if you mentally ill.” Plant-Bunny made several points.

