Home Ownership Is Better Than Sex in SNL Zillow Ad

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a millennial of a certain age and with a bad credit score, must be in want of several houses on Zillow. This truth was beautifully rendered on last night’s Saturday Night Live, in a sketch that began simply, “You’re in your late 30’s now. Sex isn’t doing it for you anymore. You need something new. Something exciting. Zillow dot com.” The many pleasures of browsing Zillow for homes you will never buy in cities you will never live in are manifold, as host Dan Levy explains, “I’d never want to live in North Carolina. But if I did, I could buy a big, gross mansion.” Cecily Strong, of course, makes a pitch-perfect appearance at the end of the sketch as the real estate agent who shatters Mikey Day’s Zillow fantasy and will not stop calling him.

