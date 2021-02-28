SNL Gamifies the Vaccine Rollout in Cold Open

Hello and welcome to So You Think You Can Get The Vaccine. Let’s meet our panel of judges. pic.twitter.com/MHuo3ytzhF — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 28, 2021

If Saturday Night Live understands how to do anything, it’s the game show sketch. We’ve had Black Jeopardy, What’s That Name, and now, So You Think You Can Get a Vaccine, the only game show hosted by Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, who notes, “Getting the vaccine shouldn’t have to be a competition, but Americans will only want to get it if it means someone else can’t.” Fauci brings out our panel of judges, with Alex Moffat as California governor Gavin Newsom, Cecily Strong as Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Pete Davidson as New York governor Andrew Cuomo (who is currently under fire, McKinnon’s Fauci explains, “for the kind of sexual harassment allegations that make you go, ‘Yeah, I can see that.’”) Each governor explains their uniquely complicated eligibility requirements for the vaccine (in California, “police, hospital staff, neuropaths and psychics” automatically qualify), and the only contestant who meets them is, of course, an elderly man who can’t navigate the online registration. Aidy Bryant also makes an appearance as Ted Cruz doing his tight five, and though she looks and sounds nothing like the senator, she’s got the spirit.

Fresh off CPAC, Ted Cruz stopped by So You Think You Can Get The Vaccine. pic.twitter.com/vF3X94yqxu — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 28, 2021