The Girls5Eva Teaser Will Make You Forget Basic Math

Gonna be famous 5ever

Because 4ever’s too short

Gonna be famous 3gether

Cuz that’s one more than 2gether

So what are you waiting 5?

These are the lyrics to the world’s catchiest fictional song you haven’t heard yet. In the trailer for the upcoming Peacock original comedy series Girls5Eva, Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Paula Pell sing four-part harmony to a fake ’90s song that makes less sense the more you think about it, but which sounds great. Philipps, in particular, is giving a lot bit Alexis energy in her solo. Girls5Eva, created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey, is about a one-hit-wonder ’90s girl group that gets a second shot at fame when they’re sampled by a young rapper. Ashley Park, the fifth member of Girls5Eva, is notably, mysteriously absent from this teaser. They’re gonna have to get the band back together. We’re three excited three wait (because it’s one more than two).