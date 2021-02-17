Tim Burton Is Sending Wednesday Addams to School

Inevitable. Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Getty Images and Paramount Pictures

In news that out–Hot Topics even the Cruella trailer, Netflix announced today (Wednesday, we’ll have you know) that Tim Burton is making his directorial TV debut with a series based on Wednesday Addams, called, of course, Wednesday. This “live-action coming-of-age comedy” will follow Wednesday of The Addams Family through her school years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.” Burton will executive-produce the eight-episode series, which does not yet have a cast announced. Between Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Fate: The Winx Saga, and this, Netflix is really carving out a “girls at dark-magic schools” niche, huh?