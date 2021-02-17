In news that out–Hot Topics even the Cruella trailer, Netflix announced today (Wednesday, we’ll have you know) that Tim Burton is making his directorial TV debut with a series based on Wednesday Addams, called, of course, Wednesday. This “live-action coming-of-age comedy” will follow Wednesday of The Addams Family through her school years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.” Burton will executive-produce the eight-episode series, which does not yet have a cast announced. Between Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Fate: The Winx Saga, and this, Netflix is really carving out a “girls at dark-magic schools” niche, huh?
Tim Burton Is Sending Wednesday Addams to School
Inevitable. Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Getty Images and Paramount Pictures