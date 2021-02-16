Judas and the Black Messiah Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Writers Guild of America announced its nominations for outstanding achievements in screenwriting today, including Academy Award favorites like Judas and the Black Messiah, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and One Night in Miami. This year, films scheduled for theatrical release but streamed instead due to the pandemic were considered for the first time. Other Oscar hopefuls like Minari, Mank, and Nomadland were ineligible, as they were not written under the Guild’s collective-bargaining agreement, thus paving the way for offbeat nods like Palm Springs and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Watch the virtual ceremony on March 21 and see the full list below.

Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson & Shaka King)

Palm Springs (Andy Siara)

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

Sound of Metal (Darius and Abraham Marder)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Sacha Baron Cohen et al.)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Ruben Santiago-Hudson)

News of the World (Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies)

One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)

The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)

Documentary Screenplay

All In: The Fight for Democracy (Jack Youngelson)

The Dissident (Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel)

Herb Alpert Is … (John Scheinfeld)

Red Penguins (Gabe Polsky)

Totally Under Control (Alex Gibney)