Yes, Kit’s Mom From The Bachelor Is Actually Famous

Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

If you choose to forget the toxicity that plagued Monday’s Bachelor episode, a kernel of well-dressed gossip was popped by Kit, the 21-year-old entrepreneur from New York City. During her one-on-one date with Matt James, she waxed poetic about growing up with “gold Bentleys and red carpets and fashion events,” and showed particular adoration for her mother, saying that she’s “such a success story” as a fashion designer. “Being in the public eye I’ve had to try to maintain a certain image,” Kit added. “I’ve built up so many walls over the years.” Her mom, indeed, is a household name, and perhaps you’ve owned one of her knitted minidresses or striped totes in the past: It’s Cynthia Rowley, a staple of New York Fashion Week and personal favorite of Moira Rose. Rowley’s designs, per our friends at the Cut, are known for their flirty and wispy aesthetics, which was reflected in 2018 when Kit launched her own women’s collection, KIT, of reinvented streetwear. “Be original, be curious, be kind, be thankful, and there’s no substitute for hard work,” Kit said at the time about Rowley’s best advice. In high school, she also managed one of Rowley’s studio spaces, “where I would negotiate and host events in the West Village.”

Additionally, Kit and Rowley co-host a weekly podcast together called Ageless, which explores the greater fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries. They have yet to discuss The Bachelor, but they have done an interview with Dr. Barbara Sturm, a purveyor of extremely overpriced serums.