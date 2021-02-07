Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We all felt the electricity in the air when we thought, for a just moment, that Super Bowl LV had a streaker on the field, bringing a dose of spontaneity and weird humanity to one of our most formal of sports traditions. Sadly, however, the runner was not just an excited fan who got cheeked-up and went rogue to celebrate the Buccaneers’ imminent win. No, based on the text on his neon pink thong unitard, he is a (mask-less!) marketing stunt by porn site Vitalty Uncensored. Which, if you might recall, was the website behind last year’s Super Bowl runner, who managed to briefly take the field in her own promotional leotard before being hauled away, as well as a number of other similar stunts during live sporting events, including the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2016 NBA Finals.

Vitaly Uncensored was launched by popular Russian YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovtskiy, who was arrested and charged for aggravated battery this past April for allegedly attacking a female jogger in Miami. So, yeah, we didn’t think you could desecrate the time-honored tradition of showing your bare ass on live television, but in the future, please, everyone just streak for personal reasons and/or the honor.

