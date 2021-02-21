DaBaby Came for Jojo Siwa So All of Twitter Came for DaBaby

On February 19, DaBaby dropped a new music video called “Beatbox Freestyle,” in which the Charlotte rapper remixes the viral 2020 track “Beat Box” by SpotEmGottem. This probably wouldn’t have made any major waves — it’s no Megan Thee Stallion collab, or anything — if it weren’t for a line halfway through the song, when DaBaby holds up a picture of JoJo Siwa on his iPhone and raps, “you a bitch, JoJo Siwa, bitch.” This is a baffling diss, if that’s even what DaBaby intended it to be. DaBaby is a full-grown 29-year-old man, who just last month was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm. JoJo Siwa is a 17-year-old Nickelodeon star who records songs for children and sells sequined bows at Target. Recently, Siwa publicly came out and opened up about her girlfriend, so the internet was feeling especially protective of her when “Beatbox Freestyle” dropped. Twitter users expressed confusion at why DaBaby would come for a children’s entertainer; Genius user veduta suggested that “Siwa” just might be wordplay on the words “see why.” Or maybe it’s the fact that DaBaby has a young daughter, and he might just be annoyed with Siwa’s music the way parents get annoyed with Baby Shark. Either way, the memes dunking on DaBaby — especially the ones emphasizing how Siwa is presumably both richer and taller than him — have been bountiful and hilarious.

YO WHAT DID I MISS DID JOJO SIWA DUNK ON DABABY AT THE NICKELODEON GAMES OR SOME SHIT??? 🧐 🤔 WHY HE OD ON HER LIKE THAT? — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) February 21, 2021

can someone please explain why da baby is dissing jojo siwa when she’s 12 years younger, 10 times richer, and 2 inches taller than him — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 21, 2021

jojo siwa on the way to record the dababy diss track pic.twitter.com/mXXTDqgUDE — ☦︎︎ (@DARKWINTERTOKYO) February 21, 2021

Dababy beefing Jojo Siwa?? Hope he knows that she’s taller than him🤣 — zurii2x🤍 (@zurii2x) February 20, 2021

The entire internet after dababy called jojo siwa a bitch pic.twitter.com/rTiu6J5XIn — Matias Brown (@mjb101802) February 21, 2021

I don’t know why y’all think you can tell Jojo Siwa anything when she rollin like this. She really dgaf about any of y’all 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/tZUmuHWRXZ — Aerin Creer (@FromAerin) February 20, 2021

dababy called jojo siwa a bitch? men are disgusting. pic.twitter.com/bvhbgnf9Vy — ema | women ⚢ (@marvelsbian) February 21, 2021

how jojo siwa gonna pull up to dababy’s house after hearing his freestyle pic.twitter.com/TZkNgOuVKX — Anna (@Anna_stewy) February 21, 2021

listening to dababy and him suddenly calling jojo siwa a bitch pic.twitter.com/K3k1l9Bddu — jordantheestallion (@S0cialShyGuy) February 21, 2021

DaBaby Suddenly Calls Jojo Siwa a Bitch On His Song in a Lyric:



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/RYKKvRvFXv — Dominique Jackson (@RapSheetTv) February 21, 2021

Everyone talkin bout JoJo Siwa beatin dababy ass BUT y’all forget her gf??? They definitely jumpin him and leaving him squished pic.twitter.com/ZcWB6J1ySM — Barri pls.....ppl are concerned (@belligerentbabe) February 21, 2021

what dababy gonna do when jojo siwa tell him stay in his bum ass place pic.twitter.com/ysTTbC0CcI — fan account. (@numbahonekai) February 21, 2021