Good neeeeeews! Universal’s long-awaited film adaptation of the Broadway blockbuster Wicked has finally found a director. According to Deadline, sources say John M. Chu will helm the movie musical (it’s still being produced by Ben Platt’s dad). Chu has experience adapting musicals for the big screen with his delayed-to-2021 film of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, and Crazy Rich Asians definitely has some Oz-like glitz. Recently, Chu left the Disney+ series Willow “due to issues with COVID-19 that kept pushing production,” according to Deadline, thus freeing up his schedule to work on Wicked. The adaptation of the Stephen Schwartz musical has undergone multiple delays, and last fall, director Stephen Daldry left the project. Thank goodness Chu’s on board. We couldn’t be happier.
Wicked’s Director Has Been Changed for the Better to John M. Chu
Photo: Left: Alastair Muir/Shutterstock, Right: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images