Wynonna Earp Ending With Season 4 As Fans Mourn and Revenants Rejoice

Pour one out for the nicest fandom on television. Wynonna Earp, the beloved sci-fi series that had long been plagued by production delays, will be ending with its current fourth season. The season’s remaining six episodes will premiere on March 5 and conclude on April 9. The show, which stars Melanie Scrofano and the guy who disappeared from Schitt’s Creek, is a spectacular (and very specific) work of supernatural Western horror: It follows Wynonna, the great-great-granddaughter of famed lawman Wyatt Earp, as she kicks the revenant asses of his old kills with the help of a magic gun. The Garden of Eden is also involved, too. “I’d like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience,” showrunner Emily Andras said in a statement. “I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family’s story.”