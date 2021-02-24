Younger’s Seventh and Final Season Will Air on Paramount+ First

Cheers to new streaming platforms! Photo: YouTube

Sure, American media industries are obsessed with youth, but they’re obsessed with new streaming services even more. At its big event for the debut of Paramount+ (the rebranded version of CBS All Access) on Wednesday, ViacomCBS announced that it will be debuting the seventh season of Younger on the platform. What’s more, they confirmed what was unofficially reported earlier: This will be the last season of Liza’s lie-filled adventures in publishing. According to the announcement, the season will consist of 12 episodes “available at a soon to be announced date” on Paramount+. For the linear TV diehards, the show will also air on its original home at TV Land “later this year.”

In addition to the announcement, Paramount+ also put out a brief glimpse of what seems to be a very drama-filled final season. “Accept the past,” Liza announces, “embrace the present, and keep moving forward!” As for that moving forward, there was talk last year that Hilary Duff’s Kelsey might get her own spin-off from the Younger mothership, but nothing official has been announced yet. Meanwhile, Sutton Foster will eventually have to head back to Broadway whenever that’s all safe for the revival of The Music Man, while Younger creator Darren Star will be travelling back to Paris avec Emily for the second season of that show.