BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Grammy Performance Was So Big It Needed a Skyscraper

Executing flawless choreography on a helipad is no easy feat, but BTS managed to pull it off during Sunday night’s Grammys. The boys donned some very snazzy suits to perform their Grammy-nominated single, “Dynamite,” which is the group’s first No. 1 single in the U.S. Their performance, which started off in a cavernous soundstage, follows the boys to a red carpet, and eventually through a stairwell and up to the roof of a building, where they (again, it bears repeating) perform very complicated dance moves while very high up in the air. This is BTS’s second performance at the Grammys (they joined Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for “Old Town Road” last year) but their first performance of an original song, and we daresay not their last.

