6 Dr. Seuss Books With Racist Imagery Pulled From Printing

In one of the Seuss estate’s far better looks,

They’ll no longer print the man’s more racist books.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises gave a firm statement

Saying six books will enter a printing abatement

Today! On the day of Seuss birthday birthdatement.

Seuss drew racist drawings with cruel, base depictions

That just have no place in these young children’s fictions.

If I Ran the Zoo has drawings that are harmful

To explain them to toddlers? A futile, dumb armful.

The caricatures in On Mulberry Street

Look like something right out of a Donald Trump tweet.

And before racists see this and go all berserk …

These books are not really the man’s better work.

You’ll still have your Grinch and your Lorax in school,

But no one will mourn for McElligot’s Pool.

So put on your spectacles, pull on your thneeds,

The full statement from Dr. Seuss Enterprises reads:

Today, on Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship. We are committed to action. To that end, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of the following titles: And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer. These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families.