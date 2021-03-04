Photo: Takashi Seida/Paramount Pictures

Unlike awards shows such as the Golden Globes (which are very clearly for children), AARP the magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards announced their top picks in a dignified manner. In an elegant email (as opposed to the mess of a Zoom awards show), the magazine declared today that The United States vs. Billie Holiday had nabbed the coveted Best Picture for Grownups award, while Aaron Sorkin won two nods for his work on The Trial of the Chicago 7. Other Oscar favorites, such as Mank, Minari, One Night in Miami, and Da 5 Bloods, also received prizes, while Jodie Foster won for The Mauritanian. Hopefully she’s in her pajamas again for this ceremony? On the TV side, The Queen’s Gambit and This Is Us won in the awards’ inaugural television categories. If you want to watch the grown-ups win, the show will be broadcast on March 28 at 8 p.m. EST on PBS and hosted by verified adult Hoda Kotb. Check out the full list of winners below:

Career Achievement: George Clooney

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

﻿Best Actress: Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead)

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Best Supporting Actor: Demián Bichir (Land)

Best Director: Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Screenwriter: Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Ensemble: One Night in Miami

Best Intergenerational: Minari

Best Buddy Picture: Da 5 Bloods

Best Time Capsule: Mank

Best Grownup Love Story: Supernova

Best Documentary: A Secret Love

Best Foreign Film/Best International Film: Collective (Romania)

Best Actress (TV): Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Actor (TV): Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Series: This Is Us (NBC)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)