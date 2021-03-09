Adam Driver and Lady Gaga Look Snow Good in House of Gucci

In our first look at Adam Driver and Lady Gaga as Maurizio Gucci and his wife Patrizia Reggiani, the two actors look like they own the entire après-ski. They look like the chicest photo of your cool Italian grandparents in their cool Italian youth. They look like sexy Archer fan art. They look like they could eat the entire cast of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for breakfast, followed by a cigarette. Driver in that sweater just screams “fondue on the bearskin rug in front of the roaring fire,” and Gaga looks like as soon as her French bulldogs were returned to her, she had them made into a hat. On Tuesday, Lady Gaga shared a first look from the set of Ridley Scott’s upcoming true-crime film House of Gucci, about the murder of the legendary fashion house’s scion in 1995. Gaga shared the photo of her and Driver in luxurious fall/winter costume on location, with the caption “Signore e Signora Gucci.” If the whole movie ends up looking as good as its stars, it will be a masterpiece.

