Addison Rae Drops Debut Single All About Addison Rae

Addison Rae is simply saving you the trouble. The 20-year-old TikTok star, who’s starring in a Netflix flick and has the Kardashians on speed dial, knows millions of people are obsessed with her. So, she wrote a theme song for them. “You say you’re obsessed with me / So I took a second / And I said, ‘Me too,’” she says as the beat drops. Whisper-singing à la Selena Gomez, with a dance-party breakdown, Rae’s pop debut was a complete surprise to fans. The glam music video was choreographed by Sara Biv and Calvit Hodge, who’ve worked with everyone from Camila Cabello to Nicki Minaj. A dancer since childhood, Addison Rae goes harder than her TikToks let on, getting it to lyrics she wrote. “And if I lost you / I’d still have me / I can’t lose,” she sings what fans have been telling her about Bryce Hall for months. Her boyfriend and fellow TikToker has made headlines for getting in fights, throwing illegal parties during the pandemic, and pulling inappropriate pranks. Earlier this month, he was the subject of cheating rumors during a Las Vegas weekend getaway. At the time, he tweeted denying the rumors and Addison Rae asked fans and paparazzi for “privacy.” Who had “Addison Rae Lemonade” on their 2021 bingo card? Anybody?

Related