Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

Photo: 2016 WireImage

Steve Johnson, drummer and founding member of Alabama Shakes, was arrested in Limestone County, Alabama on charges of “willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18” on Wednesday, according to WHNT Huntsville. 35-year-old Steven William Johnson was taken into police custody after a Limestone County Grand Jury indicted him on these child abuse charges, with bond set at $21,500 and an arraignment date of April 7. In 2019, Johnson was previously arrested for violating a protection from abuse order, a charge to which he pled guilty. Alabama Shakes went on hiatus in 2018 when front woman Brittany Howard left to pursue solo projects.