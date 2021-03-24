Precious Cherub Alan Kim Joins Awkwafina’s Nora From Queens

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Alan Kim, the precocious 8-year-old scene-stealer from Minari who was snubbed (snubbed!) for an Oscar nomination, is now bringing his adorableness to the small screen. TVLine reports that Kim will be starring in the second season of Awkwafina’s comedy series Nora From Queens, where he’ll portray a young version of her father (BD Wong) in flashbacks. The show, which is set to return on Comedy Central later this year, follows the titular Nora as she tries to get her shit together with the help of her family and friends — a premise that was loosely inspired by Awkwafina’s own life. Also expected to return for the second season is SNL’s Bowen Yang, who portrays Nora’s far more successful cousin. Now we’re the ones tearing up.