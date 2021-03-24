Following the project she began (and we asked for) after surrounding herself with the likes of Randall Park, Daniel Dae Kim, and Keanu Reeves in Always Be My Maybe, Ali Wong is working on a new Netflix project with yet another hottie: Steven Yeun. (Never mind what some magazines may want you to think.) Netflix announced the pair will star in upcoming series Beef — which, before you can say it, refers to a bit of road rage between our two leads. The series comes from Lee Sung Jin, a writer on Dave and Tuca & Bertie (which also stars Wong), who will serve as showrunner. Both Wong and current Oscar nominee Yeun will produce, alongside A24 — also behind Minari, the movie that just made Yeun the first-ever Asian American Best Actor nominee. “Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24, and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them,” Lee said in a statement, per Variety. We’ll be honored just to watch.
Ali Wong to Continue Working With Hot Men in Netflix Series Beef With Steven Yeun
A pairing most pleasing. Photo: Getty Images