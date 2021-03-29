Photo: Getty Images

Looks like Kate McKinnon’s casting as Elizabeth Holmes was like Theranos itself all along: an elaborate ruse that didn’t come to fruition. After it was reported in February that McKinnon had dropped out of the Hulu miniseries The Dropout, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Amanda Seyfried will replace her in the role of the Silicon Valley “entrepreneur” who is currently awaiting trial for fraud. The Dropout was meant to begin filming after the current season of Saturday Night Live wrapped in order to accommodate McKinnon’s schedule; there is no word on whether the recasting will affect the production, although the Reporter notes that Seyfried, who recently received an Oscar nomination for Mank, will become a producer of the limited series.